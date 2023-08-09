Critics of former President Donald Trump have alleged that the three indictments and more than 70 felony counts against him is an overreach of justice and that they are not warranted.

I know that is indeed a huge number of criminal charges — which does not, by the way, include charges, convictions or pardons of Trump’s friends, employees and business associates. Or civil litigation against him, for that matter.

Normally, the only way someone could achieve that level of prosecution is by trying to win a bet or setting a Guinness World Record.

To make the achievement even more amazing and difficult, it involves multiple federal and state jurisdictions and prosecutors. One prosecutor with an agenda might hit that volume of charges if he or she were faced with an exceptionally prolific criminal enterprise. But one man garnering so much criminal prosecution across so much of the country must be truly trying to set records and, eventually, to end up with one.

If this is indeed a gambling wager, I hope he wins and that he collects his winnings behind bars.

William Woods • St. Louis