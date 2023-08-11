The argument of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys that his actions were protected by the First Amendment is entirely without merit. Over 100 years ago, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., one of our greatest justices, established that the First Amendment does not give a person the right to shout fire in a crowded theater.
What Trump did leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol was exactly that kind of incitement. I doubt that even the Trump appointees on the Supreme Court would reverse such a revered justice as Holmes.
Richard Dorsey • Florissant