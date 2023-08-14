Donald Trump is in trouble with the law, again. Recently indicted for the third time, the former president is responding with his normal schtick. Within a day, he was doing what he does best: attacking his opponents, playing the victim and taking a sledgehammer to our country.

With a megaphone dwarfing that of any criminal defendant in history and a rabid band of followers, Trump poses a unique threat. He could bring havoc to the process, blabbing details, influencing jurors and threatening witnesses, prosecutors and the judge.

Privileged by being permitted to remain free, even with the weight of three indictments, the judge has warned Trump about the limits to what he can say or reveal. If he goes too far, he could find himself behind bars while awaiting trial — as any normal citizen would.

I predict that’s what he’ll do. He’ll push and push and push, either getting away with it or going so far the judge will have no choice but to remand him to custody. Can you imagine the spectacle of him Trump handcuffed and taken to jail? His enablers would have a field day and his supporters would go ballistic, perhaps even shielding him from arrest. It would be proof, they would claim, of the weaponization of the justice system and President Joe Biden’s plan to silence his opponent.

I think that’s exactly what Trump wants: to ascend to martyrdom, and watch the anger and destruction that follows.

Dale Froeschner • Ballwin