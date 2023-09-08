I just finished reading Bill McClellan’s column "Old-man code is not something our politicians understand" (Sept. 3). As I sit here pondering what he wrote, I somewhat understand, but the bottom line is, I take issue with his overall conclusion.

Prior to President Biden, there were 45 presidents. Eight of them (17.8%) died in office, the youngest at 46 and the oldest at 68. Four were assassinated (which in this day and age, unfortunately, is not out of the question.) Some of them have even been considered incompetent which, in my opinion, would describe most of the Republicans now running for president.

I walk like Biden and I sometimes stumble to find the right words. I’m not the physical specimen that I once was, but at 84 years old I have no doubt that I am mentally capable of doing the job I retired from 20 years ago.

Granted it was not president of the United States of America, but it was a job of many responsibilities, which included being the business manager of a 5,000-member construction union.

Biden, even with what appears to be shortcomings, has masterfully maneuvered some great legislation through a hostile environment which included uncooperative Democrats. So I say to all who question his continuing abilities: If not Biden then who?

Robert Miller • St. Louis