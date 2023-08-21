Regarding Henry Olsen's op-ed, "It was Republicans who saved American democracy in 2020" (Aug. 10): No.

This article highlights the efforts of some Republicans to save American democracy by preventing other Republicans from overturning the results of the presidential election using lies, strong arm tactics and fake electors. Some of those who prevented it were Republican Party officials. The author says we should thank Republicans, and by extension the Republican Party, for the fact that we still have a democracy.

Don’t believe him. The Republican Party was directly responsible for the problem.

In our two-party system, each party is responsible for weeding out the outliers, the demagogues and the would-be authoritarians from running for president with their support. Republican primaries avoid this responsibility, instead opting to cater to the base to give the party the best chance of holding on to power. There's no meaningful culling of candidates, no philosophy for governing — and, for the past several years, no party platform. There's nothing to stop the chaos.

This is what produced Donald Trump as the party’s candidate and as the 45th President of the United States. The Republican Party is currently running the same irresponsible primary process for the 2024 election. Should we expect a different result?

William Albinson • University City