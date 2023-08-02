I hope the St. Louis County Council does not approve a tax incentive for Boeing. ("Boeing tax break debate opens at St. Louis County Council. Some are skeptical," July 25.) As a Boeing retiree laid off in 2014, along with hundreds of others, imagine my surprise when I read in October 2014 about 700 new jobs coming to Boeing.

At the time I questioned why no one was talking about Boeing layoffs. Boeing can spin it any way they want, but I don't believe for a minute that there will be a net total of 500 jobs created. Fifty percent off their real and personal property taxes over 10 years is a lot of revenue lost for the county.

If this giant corporation wants to invest in itself, let them. There is plenty of leeway to cut executive salaries to generate some cash. But they should pay all of their taxes just like the rest of us.

Renee Benage • St. Charles