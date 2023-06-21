Regarding "Clayton has a $2 million deficit. That means $50 trash fees and early closure of Shaw pool" (June 19): Our ad hoc group of swimmers has collected more than 400 signatures seeking to maintain an extended swimming season. Pools in other cities in California, Texas and across the country are open after Labor Day.

While swimming is an obvious antidote to obesity and heart disease, the Shaw pool is also a gathering spot for the community in a time of widespread loneliness and depression.

And indeed, Clayton seems to be losing a lot of gathering spots. Among them, Shady Oak Theater, Wydown Starbucks, Wellbridge Athletic Club, Library Limited Bookstore, the Clayton Skating Rink, the Farmers Market, the Central Avenue restaurant/bar scene, and the "Disco Schnucks."

Charles Brennan • St. Louis