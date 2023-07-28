How callous and inhumane were the words in the editorial describing living human beings in their earliest stages as "literally, clumps of cells." (" Missouri fumbles $42M, again showing it’s among the worst-run states in America ," July 22.)

Those "clumps of cells" have the same 26 chromosomes as you and I have. They are living human beings in their earliest stages.

One fact is certain and without dispute: All of us are going to die and meet our Creator one day. Good luck on trying to explain to Him why your were in favor of destroying those "clumps of cells" that He created.