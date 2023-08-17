Happily, most letters published in the Post-Dispatch run with no input from the editors. However, when an " editor's note " follows a letter, it seems it is always correcting a letter with a conservative viewpoint.

I would prefer a letter to be published or not published with no editor's note. The reader can be trusted to know that the letter is the voice of an individual, not the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. If editor's notes are here to stay, they should be applied to letters of all ideological perspectives.