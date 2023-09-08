Bill McClellan’s column "Old-man code is not something our politicians understand" (Sept. 3) is spot on. Just because you are doing very well for your age does not mean you should be leading the free world.

There are plenty of ways President Biden, ex-President Trump, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Grassley and others too numerous to mention could be advising and developing new leaders both in government and business instead of desperately clinging to power.

Political leaders of the Silent Generation and older Boomers should have the grace and wisdom to make way for the now many generations below them (Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha) to lead our country and the world into the future.

I say this as a proud older Boomer who remembers being part of a cohort who didn’t trust anyone over 30. How did we become a group that doesn’t trust anyone under 77?

Rita Winters • St. Louis