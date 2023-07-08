What an irony: On the July 5 opinion section, the op-ed “Our convoluted rationale for eating (some) animals” declares our need to reflect on and refrain from eating animals as much as possible, as we now know of the pain and suffering of animals in factory farms. It is declared that humanity will eventually awaken to the the immorality of eating animals.

Across the same page is the op-ed “Democracy delayed is democracy denied,” saying that one man, Missouri Attorney General Bailey — not the voters of Missouri who have elected a majority of legislators concerned with protecting life, no, just this one man — is delaying democracy.

Not a word is offered of the pain felt by the unborn child being destroyed in the process of abortion. So the “convoluted” column states that humanity is awakening to the immorality of eating animals, but the “democracy” column can’t or won’t address the immorality of the pain and suffering of the child destroyed by abortion.

The animal trumps the infant in the womb. Wow.

Maureen Wikete • St. Louis