Now that the Supreme Court has rejected race as a college admission factor, I am interested in what factors admission are used to separate the admitted from the rejected. I think the goal is or should be who are those most likely to succeed and graduate from our institution. Intelligence testing has been scratched many places. That makes grades more important, but there is a great variety of high school quality. All As from one place is not the same as from another.
What's left? Private schools vs. public? Parents' wealth? All factors probably correlate to wealth. The applicant had tutors, had training for tests (if still used), knows how to write an essay or has one written for him/her. All related to what the parents can afford. Even raw intelligence because, unfortunately, the richer the parents, the smarter the child is likely to be.
Tell me, what is a fair way to decide who gets the "I win" card?
William Buege • University City