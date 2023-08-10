Regarding the letter to the editor “Abortion-rights advocates are playing word games with life” (July 31): The author rightly asserts that the abortion debate is complicated by some semantic sleight of hand. He then proceeds to practice precisely what he preaches against.

Abortion became an issue in the 19th century when the church relabeled fertilized ova “persons” to resolve a longstanding theological issue concerning the nature of the birth status of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and to respond to pressure from the medical establishment that objected to the determination of personhood to women’s report of movement in the womb.

The writer continues this casuistry by resorting to a false and troubling analogy. He equates the rejection of personhood in the early stages of gestation with the denial of basic humanity to enslaved Africans. He refuses to recognize the immense distance between embryos and living, breathing, loving, hoping, suffering, remembering, thinking, fully developed human beings.

The former are clearly parts of the woman’s body, not living organisms in their own right. To equate them is to brazenly ignore the implications of the immense qualitative changes which characterize human development. Worse, it depreciates personhood of those coerced into slavery and that of pregnant women.

Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield