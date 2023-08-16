Smokefree has become the norm — on airplanes, where we work, and where we play. Recent reporting shows the U.S. adult smoking rate has hit its lowest point, with just 11% of the population regularly smoking. The expectation is that public spaces are void of secondhand smoke. So much so that those enduring 40 or more hours each week exposed to toxic, cancer-causing chemicals feel largely unseen by decision makers.

The American Lung Association’s 2023 State of Tobacco Control Report gave Missouri an “F” for smokefree air. Currently, 62% of Americans — but just 29% of Missourians — live in a 100% smokefree community, because of either local or state protections.

Recently, the St. Louis County Council reviewed the decades-old smokefree ordinance that lags behind the rest of major metros across the country. ("St. Louis County Council passes new smoking regulations for parks, county property," Aug. 9.) It protects only some, while leaving employees and visitors of casinos behind. It is disappointing that the substitute bill passed by the council added exemptions rather than strengthening it to protect more people — leaving our community with only a marginal public health improvement.

It’s beyond time for St. Louis County to address secondhand smoke, especially now with additional concerns like e-cigarette use and cannabis consumption. People are not exceptions and continuing to allow loopholes for certain venues impacts all of us. There are many complex problems for the St. Louis County Council to solve, but the problem of secondhand smoke has an easy fix. It’s simple — just step outside.

Angela Lappin • St. Louis