As we head back to school, the pressures on teachers to close the “achievement gap” are mounting, and the teacher shortage issue is also making headlines. However, there might be a solution to address both challenges, and it lies with Congress.

In 2021, Congress extended the Child Tax Credit, which significantly benefited many families, providing support for childcare and housing. Unfortunately, with the end of these benefits and rising inflation, more children are experiencing hunger and unstable living conditions than ever before. As a teacher, I witness firsthand the impact of hunger and stress on students’ ability to concentrate and control their behavior.

Teachers are leaving the profession, partly due to the difficulties of managing disruptive behaviors and witnessing the immense stress faced by students and their families, which ultimately affects their performance in school. It’s essential to recognize that blaming teachers for these issues without providing adequate support from society is not the solution.

Teachers need students who come to school with the capacity to focus and learn. One way to achieve this is by expanding the Child Tax Credit and increasing access to funds for basic necessities. By doing so, we can reduce behavior problems and improve academic achievements.

I strongly urge Congress to prioritize expanding the Child Tax Credit in September. This step could make a significant difference in the lives of students, teachers, and their communities, leading to a brighter and more prosperous future for everyone.

Sarah Miller • St. Louis