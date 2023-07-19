My thanks to veteran Post-Dispatch photographer Christian Gooden for the pictures of drivers with expired temporary tags, including the gentleman entering a BMW with a temporary tag that expired on April 14, 2022. I trust the driver wasn’t among those who complained in an accompanying article about the high cost of vehicle taxes. (“Sales taxes remain hurdle for some,” July 17.)

A reminder to car buyers: Taxes are part of the bottom line. If you can’t afford them, buy a less expensive car.

For too long, it’s been a running bad joke around town that so many drivers get away with using long-expired temp tags. I suggest that police resume enforcing the license law. Soon enough, word of that official change of heart will get around.

Tim O’Neil • St. Louis