On Labor Day weekend, I was in my backyard early in the morning, and heard, then saw, the truck pick up the trash dumpster behind our house and empty it into the bin of the truck. Then the driver put down the dumpster and moved past the next, green, dumpster for yard waste. Then it surprised me by picking up the blue dumpster for recyclables, and dumped that into the same bin.

Seeing the recyclables that I and others had gone to some trouble to keep separate commingled with the trash, and so bound for the costly landfill, was disheartening. Since observing this scene, I have been taking the recyclable aluminum and plastic beverage containers I pick up, when I walk my dog to and through Tower Grove Park each day, to the nine dumpsters next to the fire station on Arsenal.

Just as the city's former circuit attorney lost the support of the people, so municipal leadership of refuse collection may also lose support of frustrated voters.

Charlie Raiser • St. Louis