Regarding the letter to the editor "Cardinals are unintentionally providing fans with comic relief" (Aug. 23): Fair-weather fans have no place in my baseball universe. Perhaps the writer should consider supporting an alternative team (the Cubs, the Royals, the White Sox).
In the 40-plus years I've lived in St. Louis, the Cardinals have provided immeasurable excellence in baseball accomplishments and heroes to treasure for years to come. Now fan abandon them over one bad year? Really?
Dixie Buford • St. Louis