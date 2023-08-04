The July 29 Post-Dispatch print edition carried an article about Hunter Biden’s legal issues (“What’s next in Hunter Biden case”) and right below it was an article about Donald Trump’s legal problems (“What’s next for Trump probe”). I find it mind-boggling that the media, including the mainstream media, and the Republican Party are trying to equate the actions and impact of these two men.

It sounds as if Biden broke the law by not paying taxes and possessing an illegal firearm. Biden is and always has been a private citizen. He did not serve in government and did not represent the American people. I believe that he would not have undergone a five-year Justice Department investigation and a congressional investigation had his name not been Biden. His case would have gone through normal channels just like any other private citizen.

Donald Trump’s situation is totally different. He was the elected president of the United States. He had the power to affect the lives of everyone in this country. If the charges against him are true, as I believe the evidence indicates, he has betrayed his country, its people, the Constitution, and our very democracy. For what? Perhaps an inability to accept defeat. Perhaps thinking he is above the law. Perhaps just for his ego. Certainly not for the benefit of the American people.

How are these men’s situations and alleged crimes comparable in any way, shape, or form?

Susan Adkisson • Kirkwood