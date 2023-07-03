The city of Clayton has decided to cut back the hours of its outdoor pool drastically later this summer. Many people rely on outdoor swimming in the summer for exercise when it is too hot for other outdoor activities. In the past, Clayton has been a leader in promoting swimming for exercise. Its 50-meter pool in Shaw Park offers lap lanes throughout the day and evening and serves as home for age-group and masters swimming programs.

I predict the people who will miss outdoor swimming the most will be parents, or grandparents, with young children. The real benefits of an outdoor pool go to young children. Summer boredom leads to whining and hot and unhappy children. The pool is the one place the whole family can enjoy.

I see parents pushing their strollers full of children onto the pool deck. They crowd around the wading pool and the shallow areas of the 50-meter pool. The parents can relax, now that their children are out of the house and having a good time, either in the pool or the snack bar. More importantly, the children will nap or sleep soundly when they return home.

Save everyone's summer, sanity, and well-being. Keep Clayton Shaw Park pool open this summer as it has been in the past.

Patrick Deaton • St. Louis