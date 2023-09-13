We have lived in St. Louis for awhile and have loved being in the city. But our desire to be here now has ended.

The area we moved to has become unlivable due to increasing motorcycle noise and crime. We have been trying to get help from city officials, our alderwoman and police for over four years, and they have shown us no desire to care for these increasing problems and have basically ignored the ordinances in place regarding decibel levels.

In addition, they have ignored neighbors who have been making increased peace disturbances on an everyday basis. We are being forced to move out of our home because of this insensitivity.

After continued communication via many emails, and contact to the Citizen’s Service Bureau with other neighbors also, it has become evident that the city really doesn’t care about its residents and is more interested in only supporting certain businesses and their loud patrons. It has really become a huge disillusionment.

We have lived in our home for almost 17 years, have neighbors who have lived here much longer than us, but we will no longer be able to stay in our home across from a nice park we wanted to stay in for the rest of our lives.

Tracy Thomas • St. Louis