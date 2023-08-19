I try to follow a heart-healthy diet, which means spending a big chunk of my grocery dollar on fresh fruits and vegetables. But I know my low-income neighbors don't have that choice when they are stretching scanty SNAP benefits to cover less expensive and less nutritious options.

The Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP) is a federal pilot program that's been in effect in some states since 2008. It provides additional resources to SNAP recipients to use for fresh produce at farmers' markets and participating grocers. It also allows doctors to provide "prescription" vouchers to patients for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Studies show that GusNIP users are more likely to enjoy a diet that helps fight obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other illnesses. In addition, it boosts the incomes of farmers, grocers, and others. The program generated approximately $85 million in economic activity in 2022.

This year, Congress is considering the bipartisan GusNIP Expansion Act (House Resolution 4856), which is backed by over 600 farm, food and health leaders. As Congress shapes the five-year renewal of the Farm Bill this year, I am asking our Metro-East House members Nikki Budzinski, Mike Bost and Mary Miller to support this bill that will benefit hungry families, farmers and many others.

Jane Klopfenstein • Edwardsville