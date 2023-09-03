I am proud to represent the brave men and women who put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities. Our mission is to serve and safeguard, an endeavor shared by organizations like Folds of Honor and the businesses that support them — like Anheuser-Busch.

Folds of Honor’s unwavering commitment to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members is a testament to the unity and compassion that define our nation. By extending a helping hand to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, Folds of Honor exemplifies the spirit of support that strengthens our society.

Anheuser-Busch, a Missouri-based company, exemplifies the power of local businesses to uplift and enrich the communities. Like our firefighters, Anheuser-Busch recognizes thriving communities are built on the pillars of unity, resilience, and a shared responsibility to care for one another.

It goes without saying that it remains essential to rally behind initiatives that bridge gaps and support our communities. Folds of Honor’s dedication to providing educational opportunities to the families of our heroes, coupled with Anheuser-Busch’s support, serve as poignant reminders of the positive impact we can have when we work together.

By supporting initiatives like Folds of Honor and their partners like Anheuser-Busch, we reinforce the bonds that tie us as a community, ensuring that our heroes’ sacrifices are met with gratitude, resilience, and a united spirit.

Cory Hogan • Executive Vice President, Professional Firefighters of Eastern Missouri, IAFF Local 2665