On a recent evening, days before the windstorm that overwhelmed the 911 system of the city of St. Louis, when driving west from downtown on Highway 40 (Interstate 64), I encountered an automobile stopped in the middle of road, facing the wrong way. I called 911 but was unable to speak with an operator until I had waited about two and a half minutes.

I've read in the Post-Dispatch that a city official blames the governor for failing to provide adequate funds to allow the city’s police department to operate the 911 system up to the acceptable industry standard: 90% of calls should be answered within 10 seconds.

I have also read of widespread crime in the city, of the fact that the police force has about 200 positions left unfilled, of the Board of Aldermen’s attempt to use taxpayer money to transport women to Illinois for abortions, and of a board bill to provide funds to hire lawyers to assist tenants (but not landlords) in eviction cases.

Passing the buck to the governor does not wash. If city officials cannot find the money in their $1.3 billion budget to adequately fund the police and its 911 system, perhaps they ought to stop throwing public money at such non-essential programs as those headline-grabbing ones described above — programs many taxpayers find objectionable, if not repugnant.

Canice Timothy Rice Jr. • St. Louis