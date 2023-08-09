Shame on former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon for his naïve op-ed supporting the No Labels project. (“Nixon: Why I’m supporting ‘No Labels’ effort for the 2024 ballot,” Aug. 3.) He doesn’t seem to realize that the very concepts of truth and democracy are up for grabs next year. You can’t both-sides this. Flawed as the Democrats are, they are the only major party that still believes in facts and shuns conspiracy theories.

The No Labels effort, if it ever gets off the ground, will absolutely pull more voters from Joe Biden than from Donald Trump. What does No Labels even stand for? From what I can gather, it’s a Republican-lite movement. All they want is to give Never-Trumpers who could never vote for a Democrat a safe option so they can sleep at night.

I’m all for healthy debates and compromise, but that’s impossible when one of the two major parties has gone off the deep end.

Gov. Nixon is a smart man, but he is being played.

Dan Connors • St. Louis County