Thank you Mayor Tishaura Jones for the plan to ban military-grade weapons on St. Louis city streets. ("St. Louis aims to ban AR-15s, AK-47s, mayor says," Aug. 22.) The founders who wrote the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution could not have foreseen that it would be used to protect these weapons being openly carried on our streets. This is not an attack on the Second Amendment. It seems to me to be common sense.