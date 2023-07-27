To say I was shocked to read that the Francis Howell school district rescinded their resolution and policy on anti-discriminatory practices is a complete understatement. I began to wonder if I was in some foreign country, that actually would probably not even be doing this. ("Francis Howell school board to revoke anti-racism resolution," July 21, 2023.) What a despicable, horrifying example and precedent to set.

Having a progressive policy of treating others as equals, being inclusive and diverse, treating others as you would want to be treated, regardless of if they do not look, act, or talk like you, has been, I thought, the gold standard for moral judgment for years. I lived through the times of the race riots, of Dr. Martin Luther King fighting for equal human rights in a peaceful manner, freedom riders who rode buses to Selma, Alabama, and Mississippi, where buses got torched and people were dragged out of buses and murdered.

I thought we had left most of this behind us. I thought we were progressing towards systemic equality for all: all races, colors, creed, religions and sexual orientations.

I feel this rescinding of this vital, sensible, "golden rule" of trying to make equal rights and fair treatment an everyday motto is not only morally and ethically wrong, it sends a very bad message to students: "You don't have to be nice to people who look and sound different then you. You don't have to be respectful to people who don't look and sound just like you. It's OK to bully or be mean to people who don't look and sound like you."

And all of these messages are condoned by the school board and other adults in the school district.

Shame on the school board for this horrible, disrespectful regression in race relations and cultural diversity, tolerance and acceptance of others as human beings.

Children and teens, do not listen to this message. Find it in your heart and your moral sense to continue with the fight for equality, dignity and respect for every human being in this country. We are our brothers' keepers. We truly are of one family — the human family.

Jerry S. Hutter • Florissant