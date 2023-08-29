So most Missourians oppose gender care. ("Poll finds majority of Missourians oppose gender transition medical care for minors," Aug. 24). Fine. They are entitled top their opinions. But, they are not entitled to impose their opinions on the parents and children who are navigating this in their families. It is an opinion, but it is none of their business. And it certainly is not the government's business. Republican politicians need to stay in their lane and out of their constituents private business. Who do they think they are?