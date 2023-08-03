Last Friday in Kansas City, there was a celebration of the release from Missouri’s Death Row 20 years ago of Joe Amrine, a Black man from Kansas City, who was wrongly convicted of murder. With the help of activists and the hard work and commitment of many, including a documentary film team from the University of Missouri, Joe was eventually released through the ruling of the Missouri Supreme Court.

Even though Joe spent 27 years in prison, mostly for a crime he didn’t commit, the state of Missouri rewarded him with virtually no compensation. Joe has understandably suffered from PTSD and has had some difficult times over the last 20 years since his release. He now has a decent job, but he is 66 years old, and has been deprived of his prime earning years because if his incarceration. Missourians to Abolish the Death Penalty organized this celebration to recognize Joe and also to try to raise money to help him over the next several years.