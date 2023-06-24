As I read Dana Milbank’s description of the sham “hearing” the Republicans held in the House of Representatives ("As Trump is arrested, GOP honors insurrectionists," July 20), I was struck by how it resembled a circus, enabled by grand master Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Unfortunately, the reality is far more serious, as Republicans continue to defend — and now even honor — insurrectionists who attacked our capital and threatened our democracy. Sadly, It seems the “Grand Old Party” has climbed on its elephant and is performing in the center ring.