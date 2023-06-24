As I read Dana Milbank’s description of the sham “hearing” the Republicans held in the House of Representatives ("As Trump is arrested, GOP honors insurrectionists," July 20), I was struck by how it resembled a circus, enabled by grand master Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Unfortunately, the reality is far more serious, as Republicans continue to defend — and now even honor — insurrectionists who attacked our capital and threatened our democracy. Sadly, It seems the “Grand Old Party” has climbed on its elephant and is performing in the center ring.
Mary M. Phelan • Webster Groves