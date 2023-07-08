To turn the phrase of Donald Trump’s prediction before the 2020 election: The only way he won’t be convicted is if the trial is rigged.

What does it say about a party whose current leading candidate is a twice impeached, twice indicted (with more on the way), proven sex offender, and who will very likely become a convict before the 2024 election?

The party is already trying to get Trump’s impeachments expunged. How will they deal with a candidate who will run on a platform of pardoning himself and all the insurrectionists?

The bigger question is, how does the GOP see itself in a decade, or two or even 50 years down the road? Do they want to be known as the first party to actually champion and elect a multiple felon? What will be their slogan? No criminal is too disgraceful to be our candidate?

Even sooner, how are Sen. Lindsey Graham, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan going to frame their next campaigns? Denial and a complete lack of integrity make us the ideal Republican candidates?

The Republican Party hacks don’t care about their future reputation. They are only thinking in the short term, and their main goal is to appease the MAGA base. There is no political capital to be gained other than to bring Trump back for the base and to stay in office for the moment. Their present behavior is going to be their future embarrassment.

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont, Mo.