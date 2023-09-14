Remember when Republicans cared about issues like the economy and building highways? The excellent editorial "Bailey is too busy promoting culture-war piffle to fulfill his duties" (Sept. 3), about Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, shows how absurd the “culture wars” have become.

I grew up in a Missouri with moderate Democratic governors like Warren Hearnes and Mel Carnahan, both from rural communities. This was when Missouri had moderate Republicans like John Danforth who realized they had to reach across the aisle to get stuff done.

Now they seize on fringe issues like book-banning, drag performers, critical race theory, etc., to rile up their base and further polarize the nation.

Especially galling are their attempts to demonize transgender people. About 1% of US adults identify as transgender. Yet, listen to Republicans and it sounds like they pose some kind of existential threat. Just let them be. And let’s work together to tackle our real problems.

Jeff Fister • St. Louis