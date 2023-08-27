I am blind and have foot and heart problems. I used to use Call-A-Ride for transportation but I no longer do because generally it has become unreliable. Their bus system no longer goes to Mercy South which is my hospital. I see my cardiologist there.

Via Transportation, a local rideshare company, will go to Mercy South, but a person may have to wait in extreme heat and cold for them to arrive at a transfer point. For severely disabled people, this is not a good option.

When Bi-State Development Agency cuts routes, they use the letter of the law in the Americans with Disabilities Act, but they do not consider the human cost of their actions. At a minimum, they should have “grandfathered in” those of us who had established medical relationships in the areas outside the new route boundaries. It can be very difficult to start over after you’ve worked so hard to find doctors that you trust.

I am glad to see Bi-State get federal, state, and local funding, because accessible transportation is so vital for our region. Still, elected officials should not simply write a blank check to Bi-State. They should offer oversight and demand reliability, accessibility, and affordability for the sake of their constituents.

Charles M. Smith • St. Louis