Did President Biden indict Donald Trump? Did special counsel Jack Smith or Attorney General Merrick Garland? No. Those are lies. A grand jury indicted Trump. That is, average citizens who probably didn't want to be on a grand jury listened to evidence and did their civic duty.

Every Republican who spreads the lie that it was Biden or Smith or Garland are disrespecting those who did what we all are called to do. The grand jurors listened to the evidence and said there was probably cause to believe crimes may have been committed. It's repugnant that Republicans so deeply disrespect those jurors and, by extension, all of their fellow citizens. Shame on them.