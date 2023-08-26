The Wall Street Journal guest editorial in the Aug. 19 print edition ("Another side effect of lockdowns") cites statistics on increased advanced cancer diagnoses stemming from medical practices employed early in the COVID-19 outbreak. Then it proceeds to use those statistics to push the Journal's anti-big government philosophy by saying this is more evidence of Americans mistakenly trusting "lock-down enthusiasts."

The fact that is left out of such criticizing is that many more people would have lost their lives, or suffered debilitating long-COVID effects, if no protective actions had been taken. Also only barely alluded to, then discounted, is that many medical treatments were put on hold because hospitals were swamped by COVID patients.

This opinion piece is a despicable exercise in Monday-morning quarterbacking that disparages people in positions of authority who employed the expertise they were hired or appointed for and implemented measures that they felt would best protect those they were charged to protect. Promoting animosity toward them could have a chilling effect on prompt and decisive actions in response to future crises.

Brent Langley • Edwardsville