The extended July 4 weekend was not all was celebration. A partial list of Independence Day tragedies includes multiple gun deaths and injuries in D.C., Baltimore, Fort Worth, Philadelphia and our St. Louis metro area. We are at well over 300 mass shootings in 2023.

This is American exceptionalism at its worst. Our rate of gun death is much higher than any other developed nation. In the days after the holiday, it’s appropriate to note that this kind of ongoing violence was not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they ratified the Second Amendment.

And yet the flag-wavers in the Republican Party don’t just do nothing — they block others from doing anything. By their actions and inaction, Republicans continue to value the Second Amendment and the ability to sell and possess firearms over public safety and the preservation of human life.

In Missouri, Republicans have gone above and beyond to make guns available to anyone, anytime, and to block attempts by governments where the problems are the worst to impose any local sense of order and control. Democrats may have the wrong approach to many things, but they are the only party willing to try to do something, anything, to slow the carnage. Eternal shame to Republicans for doing nothing to change this ongoing tragedy of gun violence.

John Wallace • University City