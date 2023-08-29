I commend Mayor Tishaura Jones for attempting to get military-grade weapons off the streets of St. Louis. Maybe our antiquated U.S. Constitution needs to be revised. Is Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey really thinking about the city of St. Louis when he opposes this, or about his political career?
I have an idea: Why don’t we let the people vote on this issue?
Our Republican politicians are just so disappointing. They are out for themselves and not for the communities they serve.
Jenny Fagan • St. Louis