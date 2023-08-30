The editorial "Hawley, Schmitt say Missouri should be able to vote on abortion. Tell that to their party." (Aug. 22) really shows what Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt are willing to lie about to get reelected. Their previous rhetoric and efforts to do away with all abortions is seriously impacting women in Missouri. Polls have now shown that Missouri residents support access to abortions and that voters do not support the overreach of their anti-choice policies.

Those polls and feedback have shown them that Missouri residents do not support these strict policies that are hurting their sisters and wives and daughters. Suddenly these two senators are willing to change their minds. I suspect they will only change until they get reelected again and will forget all about the women of this state.

I am reminded of the words of the poet Maya Angelou: "When people show you who they are, believe them the first time." We see who they are.

Let's not give these gentlemen a second chance to take away every woman's rights to reproductive health care. Women have been making these decisions for 50 years and doing just fine.

Look at all the candidates and vote. Your life may depend on it.

J. Klaus • Maryland Heights