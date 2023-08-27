I recently submitted a letter to Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt. I reminded them both that the U.S. Navy has become the third branch of the military to no longer have a Senate-confirmed leader, for the first time in history. And that the Marines are without a Senate confirmed leader for the first time since 1859. I told them that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions is disruptive to the personal lives of many service members and is affecting our military readiness and national security. I asked what steps they are taking to move these promotions forward. To this date, I have had no response from the offices of Sens. Hawley or Schmitt.