It turns out that Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt are Marxists (“Editorial: Hawley, Schmitt say Missouri should be able to vote on abortion. Tell that to their party.” Aug. 22). Not Karl, but Groucho. Their flip-flopping on abortion rights perfectly embodies this gem from Groucho: “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them ... well, I have others.”