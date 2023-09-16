I found the headline "Teens were pursued by police moments before deadly U. City crash, went undiscovered for 4 hours" (Sept. 12) to be misleading. Was the Post-Dispatch trying to say that the accident that killed three 15-year-old boys was the fault of the police?
The accident was a tragedy. Three families have lost children. But the police were doing their job, chasing a car that was speeding, driving without lights, going through stop signs. We also know that it was being driven by a driver without a license, taken without a parent's permission in the early hours of the morning.
St. Louis has enough problems without our only newspaper trying to stir up unrest among its citizens. Shame on you.
Nancy Olson • Lake St. Louis