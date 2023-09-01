Readers who are concerned about the climate crisis but aren't sure what to do about it should know they aren't alone. The climate movement needs everyone to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:

• Learn more about how our world is warming and the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website at climate at https://climate.nasa.gov

• Talk about it with friends, family, neighbors — everybody and anybody.

• Get involved. Join a climate group or two. Donate if you have the money to do it.

• Get political. Contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to serve the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.

• Walk the talk. Take steps to reduce emissions in everyday routines. It is very gratifying.

• Have Hope.

Ron Sadler • Springfield, Mo.