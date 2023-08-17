The letter to the editor "Here are some basic principles of conservative philosophy" (Aug. 15) was correct describing conservative principles.

But here are some of its flaws:

It is faith, not fact, that "God is real."

"There are two genders," but some have DNA and specific genetic makeups that factually make their gender non-binary.

"Human flourishing requires fossil fuels." Most scientists argue that humans will not only stop flourishing but will not survive as a species if we keep using fossil fuels.

"Reverse racism is racism." And white nationalism is white nationalism.

"Parents determine the education of their children." In collaboration with licensed, professional teachers.

"The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind." Some, including wise historians, would argue that a democratic republic is the greatest form of government.

"Capitalism lifts people up from poverty." Only people who are provided with equal resources, equal educational opportunities, equal societal benefits and sound upbringing.

"The Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history." Yes — and its principles should never, ever be violated, even by a president.

