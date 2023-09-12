I admire columnist Lynn Schmidt for her candidness in sharing her personal story while justifying her disdain for the Netflix series “Down for Love” ("Netflix series exposes viewers to Down syndrome, but is nowhere near 'reality.'" Sept. 3). She also mentioned “Love on the Spectrum,” and found these programs to be exploitative and voyeuristic.

I wish to say there is another component to consider about these programs: They depict people with challenges who simply wish to have something in life they see every day.

My takeaway is a sincere hope that they all become celebrities. Not the self-absorbed type that we all see too much, but more like home-town heroes.

F. H. Fischer • Wildwood