I was born and raised in St. Louis. I moved to Montana in the early 1970s but have been a dedicated Cardinals fan for my whole life. We have been back to St. Louis to see the Cardinals several times over the years.

I have never understood why Harry Caray is not in the Cardinals' Hall of Fame. For 25 years he was the voice of the Cardinals, he rode the bus downtown when he was a kid to watch the Cardinals at old Sportsman Park (just like I did). It was a most unforgettable era of Cardinal baseball. Holy Cow, give Harry the honor he deserves and preserve the great memories us old Cardinal fans deserve!