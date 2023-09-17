The crisis of homelessness should not and cannot be exclusively a problem for the city of St. Louis to solve. As a municipality of 61 square miles with a population under 300,000, the city is a relatively small portion of the greater region.

The real question is not what more the city should do to help the unhoused, but what other municipalities are not doing and could and should.

Clayton comes to mind. A wealthy urban center with efficient public transportation and numerous businesses that could offer potential employment to persons transitioning out of homelessness. It could accommodate a shelter or shelters to ease the burden on the adjoining city of St. Louis.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge was quoted in a recent story ("With tents outside the mayor’s window, St. Louis looks to expand homeless shelters," Sept. 13) referencing resources for the unhoused: "It shouldn't just be saturated in one area." He is 100% right. Resources should not be concentrated in north city, or downtown, or disproportionately within the city of St. Louis itself. This is a regional problem and it requires regional focus and compassion.

Christian S. Saller • St. Louis