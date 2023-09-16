Regarding the letter to the editor "Don’t let local governments squeeze property-tax payers" (Sept. 9): The writer does not take into consideration the decades-long tax relief packages granted to profitable corporations throughout St. Louis city and county.

Perhaps it is time to be a bit more generous to those homeowners who have paid their fair share for social amenities and are now retired and living on limited incomes. They have paid their dues.

Perhaps it is time to cut off the tax-free faucet so generously offered to those corporate sectors who also enjoy the services and amenities paid for by St. Louis homeowners and small businesses. They should accept the shared responsibility and pay their fair share of the cost of living in St. Louis.

Pat Kosmal • Ferguson