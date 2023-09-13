Regarding “She was left unattended in a St. Louis hospital’s ER for 8 hours. Then she was found dead.” (Sept. 10): I also experienced the lack of compassion, care and needed help in the emergency room at Mercy St. Louis in Creve Coeur.

I was put in a little room and left there for hours until another room was available. You have to get someone to open the cabinet if you need to use the bathroom, as they lock it up. Once you get over to the other building, you are on your own, waiting up to three days for a doctor to finally see you.

You are given an open-door room with two beds, a roommate and a bathroom fully exposed to any of the number of patients that are there. Anyone can walk in at any given moment and it’s really quite frightening.

While I was there, they had to close off half the section for a patient losing control of themselves and threatening other patients.

You are thrown into an environment with other people with some serious mental problem. At night, while your door is open, they had two nurses on duty with 20 patients who could most definitely be taken down in an instant.

I certainly did not sleep well at this hellhole. The attendants treat you like you’re nuts and pretty much ignore what is happening around them. Mental care definitely needs to be taken more seriously and monitored better.

Marie Kempen • Chesterfield