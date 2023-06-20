After recent cataract surgery, I now need reading glasses. My wife offered me a pair of hers but my granddaughter said they look “feminine.”

Is there such a thing as gender affirming/denying eyewear? Would there be legal ramifications in the Show-Me State? Just think what our Missouri elected officials might say. Attorney General Andrew Bailey might say it sounds lie a drag show. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft might ban them from libraries. Gov. Mike Parson might tell people to just wear the dang glasses if they want. Sen. Josh Hawley might wonder if you can run in them.