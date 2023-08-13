How do people plan to explain to their children and/or grandchildren why they don’t live in a democracy? Why they they don’t have the opportunity to read what they choose, learn the true history of the land in which they must live, speak words that they choose, live the personal life that they choose and have been born to live?

They will be faced with the task of explaining this to their children if they continue to choose national leaders who rule like emperors, and state and local leaders who act like kings. They will be tasked with this responsibility in the near future. This will be their reality if the voters don’t now consider the consequences of their choices.

Will people be able to look their progeny in the eyes and defend their decisions?

God help us all if these conversations become necessary.

Kathleen Donovan • St. Louis